Email Apps Allegedly Scraping users Inbox for Profit, Edison Mail Responds to Allegations

A recent report from Motherboard claimed that email apps are selling inbox data and selling the same to generate money. The list included Edison Mail, Slice, and Cleanfox. Eventually, the data would be used to generate a personalized feed trying to sell your products. Furthermore, the report has mentioned how Edison mails data is particularly useful and data helps in making a better investment.

Motherboards report is pretty elaborate, in the sense they have specific information on how Slice and Cleanfox are selling products based on emails to clients. Moreover, Edison clearly mentions on its website that it does “process” users’ data. As expected many users are oblivious to this and are not aware that Edison is scraping their inbox and profiting from the same.

Edison’s website has one-liners that say “privacy by design” and “privacy first.” However, what is being alleged here is exactly the opposite of what Edison claims to be. Edison is a pretty popular productivity app on the App Store with a 4.6 rating.

They could definitely be a bit more upfront about their commercial intents,” Seb Insua, a Edison user who said they were unaware of the data selling, told Motherboard. “Their website is all like ‘No Ads’ and ‘Privacy First’,” he added (the company’s website says “Edison Trends practices privacy by design.”)

Sadly, scraping data from the inbox and selling it for profit is apparently a common way for these companies to generate revenue. In fact, COO for Cleanfox’s parent company has told Motherboard that they are selling user data for companies. Edison has responded to the allegations. They don’t completely deny scraping information from your inbox. However, the company claims to use a technology that separates commercial emails from personal and works emails.

To keep our Edison Mail app free, and to protect your privacy by rejecting an advertising-based business model, our company Edison Software measures e-commerce through a technology that automatically recognizes commercial emails and extracts anonymous purchase information from them. Our technology is designed to ignore personal and work email, which does not help us measure market trends.

Edison further justifies the use of a research-backed business model and says that it helps them offer an ad-free email app.

We launched our Edison Trends e-commerce research product that provides insights about shopping trends from aggregated and anonymized transaction data extracted with permission from our Edison Mail app users. Research from Edison Trends is often used by the nation’s leading press reporting on retail trends — including outlets like The Wall Street Journal, PCMag, Bloomberg, and more. Our Edison Trends research has been cited in more than 1,500 press articles in the past three years. Anyone — including users of Edison Mail — can read about Edison Trends research in the news almost daily. You can see examples of the research we create from the data we collect on our research page and in the following chart.”

Lastly, Edison mentions that users can opt-out of data sharing and also delete any sort of data that has already been collected. Are you comfortable with email apps scraping your Inbox? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[via Motherboard]