FTC Launches Probe into Acquisitions Made by Apple and Other Tech Firms

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched a probe to investigate acquisitions made by big tech firms like Apple, Facebook, Google, and others. The plan is to check for instances of anticompetitive acquisitions by these firms.

The FTC has issued orders to tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft to seek additional information about all the acquisitions they made between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2019. The FTC wants the information that was not reported by the firms to antitrust agencies under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act.

During the said period, Apple acquired Beats for $3 billion in 2014 and purchased Shazam in 2018 to the tune of $400 million. In 2018, the Cupertino-based tech giant also acquired Dialog Semiconductor for $600 million. The iPhone maker’s $360 million acquisition of PrimeSense in 2013 also falls in the mentioned timeframe.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion and paid a whopping $19 billion for the acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014. FTC wants to deepen its understanding of acquisition strategies used by the tech firms and to focus on possible cases of anti-competitive acquisitions that might have hurt the market and consumers.

Apple usually buys a lot of smaller companies every year but doesn’t disclose enough information to the public or to concerned government authorities. In May of last year, Tim Cook had mentioned that the company had purchased between 20 and 25 firms over the past six months. With the FTC’s new probe, however, it will have to reveal additional information behind the acquisitions and its strategies.

