Google Paid $80 Billion to Play Store Developers, Half of What Apple Paid to Developers via App Store

During the earnings call for the last quarter, Google announced that it paid over $80 billion to Android developers worldwide (excluding China) via the Play Store until last quarter. Android’s Senior Vice President Hiroshi Lockheimer shared this number via a tweet. The internet search giant launched its app and game marketplace in March 2012. Google also announced that its hardware segment is now a billion-dollar business.

While it is a huge sum, it pales in comparison to what Apple paid to iOS developers via the App Store. The Cupertino-based firm paid a whopping $155 billion to app and game developers via the App Store. And this is in spite of there being significantly more consumers using Android phones all over the globe. This simply means that there’s more money to make on Apple’s platform and that iOS users spend significantly more than Android users.

Both Apple and Google take a 30% cut on developers’ revenue through their respective app marketplaces. However, it was reported that Apple reduces the percentage of cut it takes to as low as 15% from those developers who maintain a steady stream of paid users for more than a year. On the other hand, Google allows developers to use their own payment methods, so they can make do without paying anything to Google.

Over the past few years, Apple has introduced various features such as in-app purchases, premium app subscriptions, and app bundles that benefit app developers. During the holiday period, consumers spent a whopping $1.42 billion on the App Store. This was a 16% increase from 2018, and the iPhone maker called it “historic.” Apple has steadily increased service offerings to consumers, introducing Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV+, and iCloud to its arsenal.

