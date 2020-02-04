Google Photos Private Videos Wrongly Shared with Strangers, Google Issues an Apology

Google Photos is perhaps one of the most popular photo apps across multiple platforms. It not only offers the convenience of viewing your pictures but also lets you store it on the cloud and thus saving storage on your phone. Now Google has confirmed that videos on Google Photos account were shown to a stranger due to a technical issue.

Google Takeout is a tool that lets users download data from Google apps and store them as a backup. However, in November, videos from Google Photos were wrongly exported to strangers archives. The company has issued an alert to its users and says the problem occurred between November 21-25.

It seems more like an old fashioned cross-connection. Only this time your personal videos in Google Photos are wrongly exported to other users who were also downloading their data via Google Takeout. That being said, the company has refrained from giving out the details and understandably so.

Thats not all, some users have found that their videos are missing while strangers video has started appearing on their archives. On a much brighter side, Google says that only 0.01% of the users were affected and the issue was exclusive to those downloading data from Takeouts. Google is recommending its users to export their content once again and then delete the files that were previously exported. The company assures that the issue has been “identified and resolved” and added an apology to customers,

Our Take

We trust tech giants like Google with our personal and private data. Whatever might be the issue, wrongly exporting private videos to strangers archive is a serious issue. We hope that Google works towards ensuring that such issues don’t repeat in the future.

[via 9to5 Google]