Does iOS 13.3.1 Cause iPhone Battery Drain Issues? Watch the Video to Find Out

Late last month, Apple released the iOS 13.3.1 update with some minor bug fixes. However, the update also seems to have caused battery life issues for many iPhone users out there. So, what’s the truth? Does iOS 13.3.1 really affect the battery life of iPhones negatively?

An extensive battery test done by YouTuber iAppleBytes does seem to indicate that. The YouTuber did two tests, the first one right after updating the devices to iOS 13.3.1 and another one after a week. For his testing, he used the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11. As to drain the battery of the devices, he used the Geekbench 4 battery test.

In the first round of testing, except for the iPhone SE all other iPhones performed at least 10-15 mins worse on iOS 13.3.1 than they did on iOS 13.3. The decline in battery life is more than what one would consider within the margin of error.

A week later, the YouTuber repeated the same battery test on the same set of devices. This time around as well, the results did not change much. The iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 all reported an additional drop of around 3-5 minutes. This was on top of the 10-15 mins drop they had reported when the tests were conducted right after installing iOS 13.3.1. The iPhone 11 was the only outlier as it reported a massive 40 minutes decline in battery life on iOS 13.3.1 after a week.

If you value every bit of battery life of your iPhone, you should ideally stick to iOS 13.3 and not update to iOS 13.3.1. It is likely that Apple will fix whatever regression iOS 13.3.1 in terms of battery life with the iOS 13.4 release.

Have you noticed a substantial decline in the battery life of your iPhone post the iOS 13.3.1 update? Drop a comment and let us know!