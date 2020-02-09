iOS 13.3 Unc0ver Jailbreak for iPhone XS, iPhone 11/Pro is Coming Soon

Pwn20wnd has been making some steady progress on an Unc0ver jailbreak tool for iOS 13 – iOS 13.3 for A13 Bionic and older iPhones.

While there is an iOS 13 – iOS 13.3.1 jailbreak tool available in the form of Checkra1n, it only supports iPhone X and older devices. The Unc0ver jailbreak team, however, has been working on jailbreak tool that will support newer iPhones like the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS series. It is important to note that the jailbreak tool will only support iOS 13.3 and not iOS 13.3.1.

So, if you intend to jailbreak your iPhone and have already updated it to iOS 13.3.1, you should downgrade back to iOS 13.3 as quickly as possible whilst Apple continues to sign it. The tool will only support iOS 13.3 and not iOS 13.2.2, so your device must be on iOS 13.3 and not a newer or older release of the OS.

Successfully bypassed Apple's new mitigations against my codesigning bypass on my iPhone 11 Pro Max running iOS 13.3!#unc0ver — Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) February 8, 2020

Successfully installed Cydia on A13. I will now update my Substitution Support package to get tweaks running ;-).#unc0ver — Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) February 8, 2020

The Unc0ver team is taking advantage of a new tfp0 exploit released by Brandon Azad to jailbreak iOS 13.3. Pwn20wnd has already gotten Cydia up and running on A13 devices so he has made notable progress in this front.

Like Checkra1n, the Unc0ver jailbreak tool for iOS 13 – iOS 13.3 will be a semi-tethered one meaning you will need access to a PC to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad. This, however, will be a small inconvenience for most iPhone XS and iPhone 11 users who have been eagerly looking forward to jailbreaking their device.

Are you looking forward to an iOS 13.3 jailbreak tool for iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro? Drop a comment and let us know!