iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4: What’s New

Apple today released the first developer beta of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. The upcoming point release of the OS brings a number of new features and enhancements to the table while also fixing some of the iOS 13 annoyances.

Apple will likely release iOS 13.4 to the public in March alongside the iPhone 9. If you are interested in knowing what’s new in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, read below.

What’s New in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4

Updated Toolbar Design in Mail App

Apple is fixing one of the biggest annoyances in iOS 13 by introducing an updated toolbar design in the mail app. The design update moves the reply button away from the delete icon and puts the Folder and Flag buttons in between them. It is a small change but one that will have a major usability impact.

iCloud Folder Sharing

Apple is finally getting around to adding iCloud Folder Sharing support to iOS 13. The feature was originally announced as a part of iOS 13 and was a part of one of the initial beta build but due to various issues, Apple had to pull back the feature. With the iOS 13.4 beta, Apple has finally added the ability to share folders using iCloud Drive from within the Files app.

“Hey Siri” When Device Facing Down

Apple has now introduced an option to always listen for “Hey Siri” even when your iPhone is kept face down on a table or covered.

New VPN Off Animation

There is a new system animation in iOS 13.4 whenever you switch off an active VPN connection.

New ‘CarKey’ API Feature

A new ‘CarKey’ feature has been discovered in iOS 13.4 beta 1 that hints at turning your iPhone into a car key using the NFC chips inside them. Apple will likely provide this API to car manufacturers so that they can integrate this feature into their vehicles.

Users will also be able to share the car keys on their iPhone with their family members using the Wallet app.

New Memoji Stickers

iOS 13.4 introduces nine new Memoji stickers like an eye roll, shocked face, frustrated look, and more.

New ‘Shazam’ Shortcut

There is a new ‘Shazam It’ shortcut action in the Shortcuts app for quickly identifying nearby music.

New Splash Screen in CarPlay Share ETA

The first time when you share your ETA with someone in CarPlay, you get a new splash screen.

Status Bar in Control Center

The status bar is now visible while accessing the Control Center in older devices without a notched display. However, it is unclear if Apple has added this feature intentionally or if its a bug.

Remap iPad Hardware Key

There is a new option in iPadOS 13.4 that lets you remap hardware keys of a physical keyboard that’s connected to an iPad.

New Keyboard Shortcuts

On the iPad, there are new keyboard shortcuts while using the Photos app that will let you quickly switch between tabs, search through your photos, delete or duplicate photos, and more.

Open Tab in Background

There is now an option to open links in the background in Safari on iPadOS.

Noticed any other changes in iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4 beta 1? If so, drop a comment and let us know about it!

[Via r/iOSBeta]