iOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4 Adds Support for Universal Purchases; watchOS 6.2 Will Support IAPs

Alongside the first beta of iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and macOS 10.15.4, Apple also released the first Xcode 11.4 beta. This new build adds support for universal purchases meaning developers can now offer a single bundle containing apps from various Apple platforms.

This means a developer can now offer a bundle containing an iOS app, Mac app, and watchOS app for a single price. This will make the lives of developers easier who make iOS and Mac apps as they can offer a single bundle of all their apps at a slightly lower price to attract more customers.

We should see such universal bundles become available to the public starting March 2020 when Apple is expected to release the final version of all the OSes it released today.

Starting in March 2020, you’ll be able to distribute iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS versions of your app as a universal purchase, allowing customers to enjoy your app and in‑app purchases across platforms by purchasing only once. You can choose to create a new app for these platforms using a single app record in App Store Connect or add platforms to your existing app record. Get started by building and testing your apps using a single bundle ID with Xcode 11.4 beta.

Apple notes that all Catalyst Mac apps built using Xcode 11.4 will have the universal purchase option enabled by default. All new Catalyst apps will also use the same bundle identifier as an iOS app. Further, the company intends to streamline and ensure that the same app categories are available across the iOS and Mac App Store.

In addition to universal purchases, Apple will add support for in-app purchases in watchOS apps with the release of watchOS 6.2. The company had debuted a dedicated App Store for the Apple Watch with the release of watchOS 6 last year.