New Concept Reimagines Multitasking on iPad with the help of Context Menus

Apple has been touting the iPad as a multitasking machine from quiet some time. The iPad Pro is marketed as a full-fledged computing solution. Now a new concept by MacStories has envisaged a fix for iPad’s multitasking woes.

The concept stresses a very important factor, accessibility. Ryan Christoffel, the person behind the concept insists that multitasking features on the iPad are complex to use and not easily accessible. He further says that instead of redesigning the entire multitasking system, Apple needs to work on making features discoverable. In other words, Ryan’s concept advises against changing the entire multitasking system and instead working on shortcomings.

Currently, you need to long-press any app icon to access app-specific actions and also to edit your Home Screen. Furthermore, the concept talks about adding new items to context menus in order to ease the multitasking process and avoid drag and drop-centric multitasking systems. Long-pressing any app icon on the iPhone and iPad invokes a context menu. According to the concept a similar feature can be offered for the app icon in your dock. This way, the context menu would display options like Show All Windows, Edit Home Screen and other options that are unique to the app.

If you had a single app on-screen, Safari, then pulled up your dock and long-pressed on Notes, you would see what’s pictured above: Pair Left of Safari, Pair Right of Safari, and Open in Slide Over. Do I need to explain any further? If you already had a Split View on-screen, however, the options would change slightly. While working in a Split View of Mail and Reminders, if you raised the dock and long-pressed Notes, you would see Pair with Mail and Pair with Reminders options, plus Open in Slide Over as before. The Split View actions would need to change to indicate whether you intend to pair the new app, Notes, with Mail or with Reminders.

Advanced iPad multitasking menus could feature multiple windows or instances of the same app. Moreover, you will be able to open new features/content on the app in a new window, similar to how we open a new tab on the browser.

What do you think about the iPad Multitasking concept? Do you feel its better than the current one? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[via MacStories]