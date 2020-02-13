iPhone 12 Could Still Launch in September Despite Production Delays

Despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak causing disruption to the iPhone 12 production schedule, Apple intends to announce the device as per its usual timeframe in September.

Apple usually starts the mass manufacturing of its new iPhone in June. The report claims that this time around, production will start later than usual due to the coronavirus outbreak. Apple has stopped sending its key engineers to China due to coronavirus which is leading to delays in the DVT and production process.

The report comes from DigiTimes which itself has published contradictory reports on this front. The iPhone 12 is still over seven months away from its official launch so Apple and its manufacturing partners have plenty of time to make up for the time being lost due to the coronavirus outbreak. The shutdown in China due to the virus outbreak has already caused supply disruption for Apple, with the waiting time of many built-to-order (BTO) Macs slipping by a few weeks to over a month.

Foxconn’s Hon Hai, Apple’s biggest supply-chain partner, had provided its workers with extended Lunar New Year holiday in some of its factories due to the virus. The factories were supposed to start operations from this week but the company now plans to bring them back online. It is also taking a lot of safety measures during the entire process.

Another report from the publication claims that Apple’s demand for 5nm A14 chips is going to be around 50-60% higher than the 7nm A13 Bionic. This points to Apple expecting the iPhone 12 to do very well thanks to the addition of 5G which many analysts believe will lead to a hoard of customers upgrading to it. The A14 chip will be fabricated by TSMC for Apple on its new 5nm foundry. The higher demand can also be attributed to Apple launching four new iPhone models this year.

[Via DigiTimes]