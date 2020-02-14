Reliable TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple will not be including 2×2 MIMO uplink as he had previously claimed based on supply-chain developments.

He had previously claimed that Apple will use up to six power amplifiers on its 5G iPhone 12s for improved connectivity. Now though, the analyst has reason to believe that Apple has scaled down its plans in terms of connectivity and so the iPhone 12 will not support 2×2 MIMO uplink.

The reduction will have an impact on the maximum theoretical upload speed of the iPhone 12. However, almost all smartphones have notably slower upload speeds than download links, so this should really be a cause of concern. As of now, 5G networks itself are rare to find so the limited upload speed of the iPhone 12 is not going to be a deal-breaker for anyone.

Apple is rumored to include 5G connectivity on all four iPhone 12 variants that it plans to launch later this year. The company will make use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem for this. Depending on the region, iPhone 12 variants will support either sub-6GHz 5G bands or both mmWave and sub-6GHz. Other details about the iPhone 12 lineup as shared by Kuo previously include improved camera performance, a new ToF sensor for AR purposes, new form factor and display sizes, and more. Reports claim that Apple still plans to launch the iPhone 12 in September despite the Coronavirus outbreak affecting the phone’s development cycle.

[Via 9to5Mac]