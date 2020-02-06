macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Beta Comes with Screen Time’s Communication Limits Feature

Apple released macOS Catalina 10.15.4 first developer beta update yesterday. Now it has come to light that apart from bug fixes and improvements, the update also packs in an important feature. The macOS Catalina 10.15.4 comes with Communication Limits feature baked into Screen Time.

The Communication Limits feature was already available on iOS and the same has now debuted on macOS. Communication Limits to Screen Time which allowed parents to limit how much and how many times their kids can talk to someone. If a number is not in their contact list, kids cannot talk to that person. Furthermore, whenever the Downtime feature is enabled on kid’s iPhone, the option to add an unknown number doesn’t come up.

Screen Time Communication Limits feature when first launched on iOS 13 was riddled with bugs. We hope that it is not the case on macOS. With the Communication Limits feature on macOS you can now limit kids’ screen time and access to apps across both iOS and macOS.

Apart from serving as parental controls, Screen Time is very useful if you want to schedule downtime. I have personally used the feature to limit time spent on social media and thus increase productivity.

Our Take

Apple is striving hard to unify iOS and macOS platforms. Recently, Xcode has added a new feature that allows developers to create a single binary code for iOS, macOS, and tvOS. The move is intended to enable universal purchase on all Apple devices. Prior to this, Apple users had to pay more than once for the same app when used across iOS and macOS.