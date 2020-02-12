New Mac Pro Facing Delay in Deliveries Due to Coronavirus

The Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse effect on the production of various consumer electronic goods in China, including iPhones and Macs. Now, it appears that the deadly virus outbreak is causing further delays in deliveries of Apple’s latest Mac Pro.

The Mac Pros that are ordered in the US are usually assembled in the US. However, other markets such as some European countries get their stocks from factories in China. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Apple’s various suppliers have closed their factories, which has severely affected the production of the Mac Pro.

The delivery date for the base model of the Mac Pro is now extended to as long as March 10, which is a month away from now. Even in the US, estimated delivery dates for the high-end computer are now anywhere from February 24 to February 26. Despite these orders being assembled in the US, there are some components that are still sourced from China, and suppliers might be having a hard time coping up with the pandemic.

Other built-to-order (BTO) Apple products such as the iMac, iMac Pro, and the MacBook Pro are facing longer-than-usual delivery dates, and it could be due to the same reason. However, there’s no official word on the exact reason for the delays. Apple’s retail stores and offices in China were meant to reopen on February 10, but there has been a further delay in it.

The Coronavirus situation is pretty alarming, and it is affecting a lot of things worldwide, directly or indirectly. A few days ago, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had mentioned that Apple might face issues in the production of next-generation iPhones and predicted a 10% drop in iPhone sales during Q1 2020. Earlier today, GSMA pleaded Barcelona to let it cancel its Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 event due to the global health emergency.