Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word Apps Get a Simple Three-Tab Redesign for iPhones

Microsoft has updated its Office apps—Excel, PowerPoint, and Word—for iOS with a new and simple design. All the apps are now available on the App Store for download on iPhones.

The Redmond-based firm’s document creation apps, Excel, PowerPoint, and Word, are considered to be the best in the world. Some people prefer it over Apple’s own document creation apps: Keynote, Numbers, and Pages. They are available on Android, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and Windows operating systems.

Earlier today, the software firm updated its Office apps with a simple and easy-to-use redesigned layout that has three tabs at the bottom. The Home tab can be used to sign in to a user’s Microsoft account and viewing recent documents. The New tab is for creating new documents and choosing appropriate templates. The Open tab is for opening existing apps on the iPhone or the ones that are saved on the cloud.

Ever since Microsoft decided to terminate its smartphone operating system, it has started focussing on offering the best version of its services on as many platforms as possible. The company recently released a beta version of the Office app, which combines the functionalities of Excel, PowerPoint, and Excel apps.

These three apps, along with a few other Microsoft apps, had picked up Dark Mode last year for iPhones running iOS 13 and Macs running macOS Mojave (and above). The company also launched its new Edge web browser, which has been made from the ground up using the Chromium web engine, for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

[Download: Excel, PowerPoint, Word]