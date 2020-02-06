New Apple TV with A12 Bionic Chip Might Be in the Making

Apple might be working on a new Apple TV with a newer and faster chipset, and this information was revealed via a new developer beta build of tvOS that was released yesterday. What do you want from the next-generation Apple TV?

The company had released the tvOS 13.4 Developer Beta 1 update for the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K. It has now been uncovered that an unreleased Apple TV model (T1125) is mentioned in the operating system. For comparison, the codenames of the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K are ‘J42d’ and ‘J105a‘.

The alphabet T in the newly uncovered Apple TV model means that the device is internal, most probably in the prototype stage and hasn’t been completely developed yet. While we are not sure what new features the Cupertino-based company plans to bring with the new Apple TV, internal files of tvOS 13.4 point towards the arm64e CPU architecture. It is the same architecture that’s used in the A12 Bionic and the A13 Bionic chips.

The best Apple TV that is on sale right now uses the A10 Fusion processor, and it is already capable of playing 4K 60fps HDR content and some decently graphics-intensive games. So, we expect the upcoming Apple TV to be even more powerful, which is great news for those who are looking to play fun games, especially the ones that are included in the Apple Arcade subscription.

Our Take

Of late, Apple has been focussing on making the Apple TV an alternative to gaming consoles for those who would like to play some casual games. The upcoming Apple TV might even come with an HDMI 2.1 port that brings support for higher than 4K resolution videos, variable refresh rate, auto low-latency mode, and display stream compression.

The iPhone maker releases a new Apple TV every two to three years, and the Apple TV 4K was launched in the third quarter of 2017. So, we might be able to see a new Apple TV later this year.

[Via 9To5Mac]