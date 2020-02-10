Oscar Winner Taika Waititi, Director of ‘Thor Ragnarok,’ Slams Apple for Poor MacBook Keyboards

It is no secret that keyboards on Apple’s 2015 or newer MacBook models have been trash. The butterfly keyboard does not really offer a great typing experience and to make matters worse, it is pretty unreliable as well. Apple has long been criticized for the keyboard on its MacBook lineup by consumers, but this time around, it has been blasted by someone more important: Taika Waititi.

Waititi is the director of Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit. He won his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay Jojo Rabbit. When asked by the press on what writers should demand from producers in their next round of discussions, Waititi blasted Apple for the poor keyboard on MacBooks and said that they are “impossible to write on.” The situation is so bad that it makes him want to go back to PCs because the “bounceback for your fingers is way better.” He terms the keyboards on MacBooks as “horrendous.”

Taika Waititi jokes about what writers should be asking for in the next round of talks with producers: “Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

The director goes on to blame the RSI (Repetitive Stress Injury) in his shoulder to the poor keyboard on MacBooks. He even says that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) should look into these issues.

It is unclear if Watiti has used Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro or not. Apple debuted a ‘new’ Magic keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with scissor-mechanism keys as found in its 2015 and older MacBooks. The company is expected to use the same keyboard mechanism in its 2020 refresh of 13-inch MacBook Pro.