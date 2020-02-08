Oscars 2020: How to Watch the Academy Awards on Your iPhone and iPad

The award season is in full swing. After the Golden Globe and SAG awards, it’s time for Oscars to award the artists around the world. The 92nd Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Now that we are only a couple of days away from the show, it’s time to tell you how to stream Oscars live on iPhone or iPad from anywhere in the world. Oscars is a must-watch spectacular occasion, and the award show will stream in 225 countries around the world. As you may know, Oscars live streaming differs from region to region.

In this post, we will cover which streaming services one can use to watch the Academy Awards live on their iPhone or iPad.

Watch Academy Awards 2020 on Your iPhone or iPad

USA

In the US, the ABC network has the rights to air the Academy Awards in 2020. As long as you have the ABC channel on TV, you are good to go. But we are not here to talk about the old way, right?

For live streaming, you can either opt for the abc.com website or use the official app from the App Store. There is a catch though. It’s only available in eight cities including Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco. And you need to authenticate the signal with proof of your cable or satellite subscription.

Alternatively, users can stream the ABC channel from supported services. It’s part of Hulu with Live TV ($55 per month), AT&T TV ($65 per month), and YouTube TV ($50 per month). They cover the ABC channel in the majority of cities in the US.

The good part is, all three services come with a week of a free trial. So you can sign up and cancel it within a week to avoid the subscription charges.

UK

UK-based Sky Cinema carries the rights to stream the Academy Awards in the country. You can watch it on Sky Cinema Oscars channel and the iPhone/iPad users can opt for the Sky Go app to live stream the event.

Sky Channel is a part of Now TV Cinema Pass, which supports all of Sky’s film channels. The subscription costs £ 11.99 per month, but hey, you can always opt for seven days of free trial and cancel it before the deadline.

Australia

It’s a treat for Academy Awards fans in Australia. Unlike most other countries around the world, users get free access to the Oscars experience on Channel 7. Viewers can use the 7Plus app on the App Store to enjoy the action on small screens.

India

Star India has the official rights to stream the 92nd Academy Awards in the country. You can view the experience on Star Movies Select channel on TV. And cord-cutters can use the company’s Hotstar app.

The Hotstar subscription costs Rs 999 ($15) per year.

Not in your country? No Problem

The regional restriction won’t allow you to download the supported app if you aren’t in your country. So, if you want to catch the red-carpet glamour, you need to download a VPN app and set the server location to your county. As always, most VPN apps come with a free trial, so do opt for it and enjoy the live-action.

Who are you rooting for?

I’m all set to catch the red carpet glamour and live-action on February 9th. I’m rooting for Joke to swipe the floor. What about you? Irishman? Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? Sound off in the comments section below.