PCMag’s Apple Pro Display XDR Review: It Just Works!

When Apple announced its $4,999 Pro Display XDR at WWDC 2019 last year, it spoke highly of its capabilities and how it is meant for professionals. While quite a few reviews of the Pro Display XDR have been published, how does the monitor live up to Apple’s own claims?

PCMag put the Pro Display XDR through its paces and has praised the monitor for its “exceptional color accuracy and build quality.” Surprisingly, despite the Pro Display XDR costing $4,999, the monitor has been priced reasonably well when compared to other pro-grade reference monitors.

The cheesegrater design of the Pro Display XDR is not only unique but it also serves a purpose. It helps ensure that the discrete-LED array remains cool despite extended use. As PCMag shows, after running HDR content for around 30 minutes, the Pro Display XDR gets quite warm towards the center back. However, the cheesegrater design ensures proper airflow and does a good job of preventing the monitor from overheating.

When it comes to color gamut and accuracy, the Pro Display XDR managed a 94.3 percent coverage in the sRGB color space which is lower than the 100 percent coverage that other monitors offer. Nonetheless, professionals don’t really use the sRGB color space for content creation so this is not going to be an issue for them.

In the Adobe RGB color gamut testing, the Pro Display XDR managed coverage of 96.7 percent. In the DCI-P3 color gamut, the Pro Display XDR excelled with 98.7 percent coverage which is just 0.3 percent shy of Apple’s claimed 99 percent coverage.

In terms of brightness, the Pro Display XDR lived up to its claims. Its brightness peaked at 499 nits in SDR mode and in HDR testing, it managed to reach a brightness level of 1,560.9 nits.

In color accuracy, the Pro Display XDR excelled and broke all records. In all the three color space — sRGB, Adobe RGB, and DCI-P3 — the monitor’s lowest score was just 0.68 dE which it managed to achieve without any calibration.

Unsurprisingly then, if you own a Mac and are a professional content creator, the Pro Display XDR is a no brainer for you. Windows users, however, should stay away from the Pro Display as the monitor does not play well with non-Apple based PCs.

[Via PCMag]