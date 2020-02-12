Nintendo’s Pokemon Home Cloud Service Lets You Move Pokemon between Games on iOS

The Nintendo company has launched Pokemon Home for Switch, Android, and iOS. Pokemon Home is a cloud service that lets you transfer Pokemon between compatible games. All you need to do is upload the Pokemon and then transfer it to a game that supports the same.

The Pokemon Home is expected to support Pokemon Go at a later stage. As of now, the cloud service supports Pokemon Sword, POkemin Shield, and Pokemon: Lets Go on Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, the mobile version and Switch version both support Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Bank.

Pokémon HOME is a cloud service for Nintendo Switch and compatible mobile devices designed as a place where all Pokémon can gather. By linking the same Nintendo Account to both the Nintendo Switch version and mobile version of Pokémon HOME, you’ll be able to access the same Pokémon Boxes on both versions!

The Pokemon Home offers a multitude of features apart from the ability to transfer Pokemon. To begin with, it supports multiple trading methods via which you can trade Pokemon with a friend, or add it to a Room Trade event. Furthermore, the Pokemon can also be placed in a wonder box. In order to access the feature users are required to sign-in with the same Nintendo account on both Switch and iOS device.

Currently, Pokemon Home is free, however, you will be required to pay for the premium tier. It is worth noting that Premium Tier lets you deposit more Pokemon and also host room trades. The Pokemon Home premium tier costs $2.99 for a month, $4.99 for three months and $15.99 for an entire year and can be downloaded from the App Store.