Apple Improves Quick Look Augmented Reality Feature on Safari by Adding Interactive Links

Shopping has changed a lot in the last decade or so. We take online shopping for granted and companies like Amazon make it happen. Apple’s Augmented Reality Quick Look feature on Safari lets users see augmented samples of the products they want to buy. Now Apple has decided to improvise Quick Look by adding new features.

The updated Quick Look preview feature in Safari will allow sellers to add links and buttons to the augmented reality product page. It is very helpful for users as they can directly ask questions to the retailer. According to TechCrunch, the feature is currently available while searching sites like Home Depot, Bang & Olufsen and 1-800-Flowers. With the update, customers will get to tap on purchase links or make changes to the product without exiting augmented reality mode.

Thats not all, retailers can also add a myriad of intuitive action buttons including a button for Apple Pay prompt. Or perhaps the button can be configured to reach out to customer care support who will then assist the users. Furthermore, Apple has is also adding spatial audio into Quick Look. It is already available on iOS 13.4 beta. The feature will add sound to the 3D models thus improving the overall buyer experience. Once you move around the room, the sound will automatically shift.

Safari gained Quick Look feature in 2018 and back then it offered a button meant for adding 3D objects in a room. It helped users visualize how the product would look when placed in a room or an office. Retail has been around for several years and now online shopping is slowly replacing the former. It only makes sense for Apple to add new intuitive features that help close the gap between online and offline shopping.

[via TechCrunch]