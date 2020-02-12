Rumor: Apple Working on ‘AirPods Pro Lite’

A new report from DigiTimes claims that Apple is working on a lite version of the AirPods Pro called the ‘AirPods Pro Lite.’ The company is working with its Taiwanese supply chain partners on this.

The report is light on other details surrounding the AirPods Pro Lite and only mention the earbuds in passing.

Apple is mulling moving more production orders for its new models to its suppliers in Taiwan so as to diversify its supply chain and reduce the impact of Coronavirus outbreak. This includes its upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro, new iPads, Apple Watch, and more.

Given DigiTimes’ shaky record when it comes to Apple’s leaks, it is best that one takes this rumor with a pinch of salt. Additionally, this is the first time that we are seeing rumors of a ‘lite’ model of the AirPods Pro. Apple already offers regular AirPods and AirPods Pro and there really is no place for an AirPods Pro Lite between the two models. The latter offers ANC, sweat-resistance, and superior sound quality — things which are missing from the regular AirPods. If Apple ends up launching the AirPods Pro Lite with some features from the pro AirPods, it would only end up cannibalizing the sales of the latter.

If anything, we are going to see Apple announce a refresh of the 2nd gen AirPods this year with improvements to sound quality and adding a certain degree of water-resistance to it. The AirPods Pro was launched late last year and they are unlikely to get a refresh this year. Apple is working on a pair of high-end headphones with ANCs that could launch in the second half of 2020.