Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with 11 Hour Battery Life Launched at $149

Apple updated its AirPods offering with an AirPods Pro version last year. Now Samsung seems to be playing catch up by offering Galaxy Buds+. The new Buds Plus offers a slew of improvements. The Galaxy Buds+ offers a significantly improved battery life, better audio quality, and improved connection.

The Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds come equipped with a dedicated woofer and speaker driver on each side. This is a substantial improvement considering the previous model offered one speaker. Furthermore, the company has also added an outer voice mic taking the total to three. In all likelihood, the addition of mic will help resolve the call quality issues that plagued the Galaxy Buds.

Moving on, as mentioned earlier battery life on Galaxy Buds+ has improved significantly. Putting things into perspective, the new Buds+ is rated to offer 11 hours on a single charge as opposed to 6-hours offered by Galaxy Buds. Samsung says that it has updated ambient mode on Galaxy Buds+.

Galaxy Buds+ comes with a couple of improvements on the connection front. Unlike the Galaxy Buds, the new Buds+ supports multi-device compatibility. In other words, you can connect Galaxy Buds+ with more than one device at a time. Also present is a single touch button for Spotify and a USB-C port for charging. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will be available in Cosmic Black, White, Red and Cloud Blue colors. As far as pricing is concerned, the Galaxy Buds+ will retail at $149. Those pre-ordering the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra will get the Galaxy Buds+ for free.