Samsung Galaxy S20 Announced with 120Hz Display, 108MP Camera, 100X Hybrid Zoom, More

After a series of leaks and rumors, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy S20 series at the Unpacked Event. Samsung has broken the tradition and named the new Galaxy series S20 instead of S11. Samsung’s S20 Series consists of Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and all the devices support 5G (in select markets) and come with a display offering 120Hz refresh rate.

The key highlight of all Galaxy S20 models is that they support 5G and feature 120Hz refresh rate displays. The display panel also has a lower touch response leading to a smoother UI/UX experience. The entire Galaxy S20 lineup can record videos in 8K resolution, with Samsung also offering a Pro mode for video recording in the camera app. All phones are also IP68 certified, feature 12W wireless charging, and more.

Galaxy S20 Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 arrives with updated hardware and apps specially optimized for the new device. It packs in a 6.2-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable via microSD card slot. The Galaxy S20 supports fast charging of up to 25W and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 packs only 8GB LPDDR5 RAM though.

The Galaxy S20 packs an impressive triple-camera system at the rear. This includes a new 12MP f/1.8 shooter with 1.8um large pixel and OIS. This is paired with a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto lens with OIS offering 30x digital zoom, and a 12MP f/2.2 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Galaxy S20+ Features and Specifications

Galaxy S20+ comes equipped with a 6.7-inch HDR10 QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. The Galaxy S20+ comes with a quad-camera setup. The camera setup is primarily the same as the Galaxy S20, with the ToF sensor being the only addition on the Plus model. The front camera/selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 10MP sensor. In terms of storage and RAM, the Galaxy S20+ comes with 12GB LPPDR5 RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Wired Charging. It also has 12W Qi wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support just like the regular Galaxy S20.

Galaxy S20 Ultra Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes equipped with a large 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. On the camera front, the S20 Ultra packs a camera sensor that’s even better than the other two Galaxy S20 models. It includes a primary 108MP f/1.8 shooter with OIS, a 48MP telephoto sensor with OIS, and a 12MP f/2.2 120-degree ultra-wide angle. Lastly, there is a ToF DepthVision camera. The 108MP camera setup allows the S20 Ultra to offer up to 100X Space Zoom using AI and multi-image processing. At the front, the S20 Ultra packs a whopping 40MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 45W fast charging. True to its name, Samsung is offering a 512GB variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a staggering 16GB of RAM. As far as pricing is concerned, Galaxy S20 5G will start from $999, the Galaxy S20 5G from $1,599 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G from $1,399.

Preorders for all the new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will begin on February 21st. The phones will go on sale starting March 6th.