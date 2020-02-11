Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with Foldable Display Launched at $1,380

Samsung took us by surprise after it revealed Galaxy Z Flip at a commercial aired during Academy Awards. Today the company has finally pulled the wraps on the Galaxy Z Flip. The latest foldable phone from Samsung boasts of a clamshell design and a tiny display on the outside.

The Samsung Z Flip comes with a 1.1-inch OLED display that beams notifications when the device is closed. Furthermore, the cover also doubles up as a camera viewfinder. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch display that is rated to last for 200,000 folds. Called “Infinity Flex Display,” it comes with a waterdrop notch and the display is set at an aspect ratio of 21.9:9. Samsung’s idea of a rugged foldable design is a three-stop hinge that separates two halves of the screen and can be opened at different angles. Furthermore, you will also be able to place the device on a flat surface and take a selfie or a video call.

The Galaxy Z Flip is the world’s first phone to feature an ultra-thin cover glass at the top. This makes the entire display more durable than the plastic film protecting the Galaxy Fold. Camera options on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip include a dual rear camera system consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP wide-angle lens with OIS. Meanwhile, the front/selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 10MP f2.4 sensor. Other features include the ability to shoot Hyperlapse videos or photos in night mode.

Needless to say, the highlight of the Galaxy Z Flip is the 6.7-inch display which when split turns into two 4-inch displays. Samsung calls this the “Flex mode” and has worked with Google to optimize the UI for apps like YouTube. There is also Multi-Active Window which will easily let you run two apps, one at the top half of the display and another at the bottom.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 3300mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging. It also has Qi wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging. Unlike the Galaxy S20, the Z Flip lacks 5G, microSD card slot, and the same versatile camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will launch in the U.S and Korea on February 14th. It will be available in purple and black colors and is priced at $1,380.