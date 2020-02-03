Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip Leaks in Hands-On Video Ahead of February 11 Launch

There’s more than a week to go before Samsung unveils its second foldable screen smartphone, but if you’re impatient like us, you should watch this short hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Several real-life and press render images of the Galaxy Z Flip have been leaked already, but it is the first time that a live hands-on video of the foldable-screen phone has made it to the internet. Ben Geskin, who is popular for designing 3D renders of unreleased smartphones, has released a short video of the Galaxy Z Flip on Twitter, giving us a look at all the angles of the device.

The phone appearing in the video has a purple color and a glass and metal body. When the phone is closed, you can see a small, 1.06-inch screen alongside a dual-camera setup and an LED flash. The external screen shows the clock, battery level, and notifications. Upon opening, the screen reveals a massive, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a punch-hole selfie camera. Upon closing, the phone makes a satisfying clap sound.

We can’t see whether the phone is using Samsung’s rumored ‘Ultra-Thin Glass’ material on top of the screen, which allegedly removes bumps and lumps that are visible on the Galaxy Fold and the Motorola RAZR. When the phone is folded, it fits into the palm of the hand, making it extremely handy and pocketable compared to usual smartphones. You can look at the video in the tweet embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

According to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, the Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED screen on the inside and a 1.06-inch screen on the outside. The phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and uses last year’s Snapdragon 855+ processor. There’s 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage. The Z Flip has a 12MP+12MP dual-camera setup on the outside and a 10MP autofocus selfie camera on the inside.

Similar to the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip uses a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack but makes up for it with a stereo loudspeaker setup. The phone has GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is powered by a 3,300mAh battery and supports 15W wired fast charging as well as 9W Qi wireless charging. The phone will reportedly cost around $1,500 in the US.

Our Take

While the Galaxy Z Flip is loaded in terms of features and specifications, especially compared to the similarly-priced Motorola RAZR, the interesting thing to watch out for will be the performance and durability of the foldable screen and whether the rumored Ultra-Thin Glass makes it more bearable to use a foldable screen phone.