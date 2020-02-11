You Can Now Opt Out of Receiving Subscription Renewal Emails from Apple

If you pay for a lot of services like Apple Arcade and Apple Music, chances are that you frequently receive subscription renewal emails every month. Now, Apple is offering an option to disable those emails via a simple toggle.

Apple has added a convenient toggle that lets you opt out of receiving monthly subscription renewal emails for services like Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Disney+, ESPN, iCloud storage, and more. The software toggle can be found on the Subscriptions page on devices running iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

If you turn off the toggle, you won’t receive the subscription renewal emails every time you’re being charged with an in-app purchase. However, you will still be able to see all the transactions in your Apple ID via purchase history. Needless to say, the feature works for subscriptions from both Apple as well as other third-party developers.

Even though it’s a small feature, if you’re someone like me, who has subscribed to a lot of services via the App Store, you would appreciate it. You can also turn on the toggle at any time. As a standard, Apple sends you emails at the end of the month to remind you about your in-app subscriptions.

If you want to turn off the newly appeared toggle, do the following: