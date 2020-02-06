Unc0ver iOS 13 Jailbreak May Support iPhone 11/Pro, iPhone XS, iPhone XR Soon

Pwn20wnd is working on an update for the Unc0ver jailbreak tool that will add semi-tethered jailbreak support for iOS 13 – iOS 13.3.

Before iOS 13 was released, Unc0ver was the jailbreaking tool of choice for users on iOS 12 as it supported jailbreaking iPhone XS and iPhone XR. However, the tool has not been updated since then and in its current form, it can only jailbreak devices running iOS 12 – iOS 12.4.1.

Pwn20wnd has confirmed on Twitter that he is working on an Unc0ver update to add iOS 13 – iOS 13.3 support to it. This will be a semi-tethered jailbreak and his priority will be to jailbreak A12-A13 devices like the iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone Pro first.

To be clear: #unc0ver will be updated for all devices on iOS 13.0-13.3 for those interested in a semi-untether but A12-A13 devices will be the priority. — Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) February 6, 2020

This is important because while there is already an iOS 13 – iOS 13.3.1 jailbreak tool available in the form of checkra1n, it only works on iPhone X and older devices. This means iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 owners cannot jailbreak their device. Like Checkra1in though, the updated Unc0ver tool will be a semi-tethered jailbreak meaning you will have to connect the device to your PC to jailbreak it. You will also have to re-jailbreak the device after every reboot.

It is unclear when Pwn20wnd will release an update for Unc0ver with support for iOS 13 and A12-A13 devices. It is unlikely to be anytime soon though as this is a very time-consuming process.

Are you looking forward to jailbreaking your iPhone XS or iPhone 11 running iOS 13? Or have you given up on jailbreaking entirely? Drop a comment and let us know!