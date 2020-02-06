Video Shows the Much Awaited Checkra1n iOS 13.3.1 Jailbreak for Windows in Action

The Checkra1n team recently released an update to their tool which added iOS 13.3.1, Linux support, and made a bunch of other improvements. However, the team did not release a Windows version of the tool which many iPhone users have been eagerly awaiting. Raz Mashat has now posted a video showing the Windows version of the checkra1n tool in action.

Raz Mashat gave a demo of checkra1n for Windows at the BlueHat IL conference. His tweet also makes it clear that the Windows tool won’t be released now, though the team is working on it.

Checkra1n for Windows first demo!!

Won’t be released today pic.twitter.com/MgTA2spWk3 — Raz Mashat (@RazMashat) February 5, 2020

The video should at least give some peace of mind to users who have been eagerly looking forward to a Windows release of Checkra1n. It has been a few months since the initial version of Checkra1n was released and the tool only supports macOS, with Linux support being added recently. Checkra1n is a semi-tethered jailbreak meaning you will have to jailbreak your iPhone every time after a restart by connecting it to your PC.

The Checkra1n team released the 0.9.8 version of their tool yesterday with a number of improvements. This includes Linux support, webra1n which works on headless devices, pongOS for handling low-level patching, and more.

Checkra1n is based on the checkm8 bootrom exploit. It is compatible with selected iPads and older iPhones starting from the iPhone 5s to the iPhone X running iOS 13 – iOS 13.3.1.