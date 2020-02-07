Concept Video Inspired by Apple’s Patent Shows off Single Slab Curved iMac Design

Apple’s recent patent detailed a curved iMac made out of a single glass slab. Thanks to a new concept now we know how the curved iMac would end up looking. Designer Jermaine Smit has created a video render showing off a full glass iMac Pro.

As you can see, the iMac looks eye-catching in every sense. The best part is that you can bend the glass case in the middle and thus adjust to get the best viewing position. In all likelihood, it will also help you to carry iMac by bending the bottom part. Furthermore, you can add a separate keyboard alongside a trackpad.

The designer also talks about the evident disadvantage of the iMac concept. He points out that the keyboard ends up being very close to the display and this might prove to be an ergonomic disaster. It is also likely that Apple might bundle the keyboard separately as it has been doing with current iMacs.

Curved glass has been used extensively in recent years, including in architecture. By heating a flat glass plate in a controlled manner, glass can be bent. When the glass cools down, however, it is no longer possible to bend it again. Finally, glass is not flexible by nature.

Our Take

That being said the single slab curved iMac is just a patent and might never end up in production. However, chances are that Apple might make use of the patent in different forms and combinations. The above render is very much conceptual in nature and has its own shortcomings. I have personally felt the need for a complete redesign of iMac and the glass concept looks elegant.

[via LetsGoDigital]