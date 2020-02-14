Video: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Compared to AirPods Pro

Alongside the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Buds+ — its second-generation truly wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds+ is notably cheaper than the AirPods Pro but how do the two wireless earbuds compare? Does the lack of ANC make the Buds+ notably inferior to the AirPods Pro?

The Galaxy Buds+ are very different from the AirPods Pro in terms of design. They are notably smaller albeit thicker. Both earbuds come with ear tips so they fit snugly in your ear. In terms of comfort level, the Digital Trends YouTuber found the Galaxy Buds+ to be slightly less intrusive and more comfortable thanks to its lighter design. The design differences between the two earbuds continue with their charging/carrying case as well, though there is no clear winner here.

In terms of sound quality, the Galaxy Buds+ have a flat profile and controlled bass, while the AirPods Pro offers great bass with excellent sound quality. The addition of Active Noise Cancelation on the AirPods Pro also makes a huge difference to the overall sound quality. The Galaxy Buds+ lack ANC but offer passive noise isolation which does a decent job of filtering out background noise while you are playing music.

One area where the Galaxy Buds+ absolutely trumps the AirPods Pro is in battery life. At best, the AirPods Pro is good enough to last for around 4.5 hours on a single charge. The Galaxy Buds+, on the other hand, is rated to last for 11 hours on a single charge. The bundled carrying case can also extend the battery life by another 11 hours for a total runtime of 22 hours.

One thing to remember is that there is a $100 price difference between the Galaxy Buds+ and the AirPods Pro — $149 vs $249. That’s going to make a big difference to a lot of consumers who don’t value sound quality or ANC that much. However, if you use an iPhone primarily and value convenience, you should buy the AirPods Pro or if you are on a tight budget, the AirPods because of how they integrate into Apple’s ecosystem. The Galaxy Buds+ are also compatible with iPhones but they don’t integrate as neatly as the AirPods do.