WhatsApp for iPhone Gains Dark Mode in Latest Beta

A few weeks after rolling out Dark mode in the beta version of Android, WhatsApp has rolled out the feature for the iOS app as well.

Right now, Dark mode in WhatsApp is only available for beta testers of the program who are a part of the TestFlight program. It is likely that WhatsApp will roll out Dark mode to the public release of the app in the coming few weeks. If the dark theme in the Android version is anything to go by, it is unlikely that Dark Mode in WhatsApp for iOS will adopt a completely black background. Instead, it will be a dark grey background.

Dark mode in WhatsApp has long been anticipated by iPhone and Android users alike. The company had been working on adding a dark theme to its messaging app for over a year now, though it is only now that the feature has made it to the beta channel.

Are you looking forward to WhatsApp adding an official Dark Mode to its app?

