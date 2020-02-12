Whatsapp Now Has More Than Two Billion Users Worldwide

WhatsApp is arguably the most popular messaging app. The Facebook-owned company has now hit a new milestone of more than 2 billion users across the world. WhatsApp is used for communications in many countries and its popularity only keeps on increasing.

We are excited to share that, as of today, WhatsApp supports more than two billion users around the world. Mothers and fathers can reach their loved ones no matter where they are. Brothers and sisters can share moments that matter. Coworkers can collaborate, and businesses can grow by easily connecting with their customers.”

WhatsApp explains how it helps facilitate face-to-face private conversations via chat and video call. WhatsApp had hit the one billion milestone in 2016 and has taken four years to double its userbase. Furthermore, the blog also highlights how it plans to safeguard user privacy and protect private conversations. It is been quite some time since WhatsApp started offering end-to-end encryption as default. The company claims that strong encryption helps keep hackers at bay and ensures that only you can read your messages.

Strong encryption is a necessity in modern life. We will not compromise on security because that would make people less safe. For even more protection, we work with top security experts, employ industry leading technology to stop misuse as well as provide controls and ways to report issues — without sacrificing privacy.

Our Take

Despite tall claims of security and privacy, WhatsApp has not entirely been immune to hacking attacks. Only recently Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos device was hacked via WhatsApp. Later, Facebook shifted the blame on Apple and claimed that it might be an iPhone problem. Last year, a bug allowed hackers to crash WhatsApp with a message in group chat. The bottom line, WhatsApp’s responsibility towards protecting user data and privacy has only increased several folds.

[via WhatsApp]