Wistron Will Print iPhone PCBs for Apple In Its New Indian Plant

Apple’s manufacturing partner Wistron will also be printing PCBs at its new plant in India. The move will help the company further expand iPhone production in the country.

Wistron has been assembling iPhones for Apple in India since 2017 and this will be the first time it will start printing PCBs for the Cupertino company.

Wistron’s new plant in India, which will be its second manufacturing facility in the country, is expected to become operational by April. The company has invested nearly $423 million in the facility and had submitted the proposal to build it first in 2018.

The manufacturing facility will be used to produce iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models, with Apple also exporting some of the units assembled from here. Annually, the facility will have a production capacity of up to 8 million units.

By printing PCBs in India, Apple will end up saving on import taxes and duties that will help reduce iPhone prices in the country. The Indian government currently taxes imported PCBs at 10% which is set to increase to 20% from April 2020.

Wistron’s new manufacturing facility will also help Apple further diversify its supply-chain which currently primarily operates out of China. iPhone production is expected to be affected by the Coronavirus outbreak in China, including the upcoming iPhone 9.

Apple has largely been assembling older iPhones in India and its newest iPhones continue to be manufactured in China. This move from Wistron, however, could be a turning point in iPhone production in India.

[Via Reuters]