2020 iPad Pro Is Powerful Enough to Run Mac OS X Leopard, Here’s Proof

Apple’s A-series chipsets are getting faster than ever, being able to match some desktop-class processors. But can they really run decktop-class operating systems? Well, a new video shows a 2020 iPad Pro running Apple’s Mac OS X Leopard, and you should check it out.

The 2020 Apple iPad Pro features a really powerful A12Z Bionic chipset, and it features a 64-bit octa-core CPU and an octa-core GPU developed in house. The processor can reach a clock speed of 2.49GHz, which is higher than what most laptop CPUs can reach. In a video, YouTuber Hacking Jules shows the new iPad run Mac OS X Leopard.

He managed to run Mac OS X Leopard 10.5 on the iPad without jailbreaking the device. The UTM Emulator was used to install and run Mac OS X, and everything worked flawlessly. We can even see the Terminal, all the other built-in apps, and even Microsoft Office. UTM is a fully-working virtual machine host that supports various processors, including the ones that are based on ARM, RISC, x64, and x86 architectures.

Two weeks ago, the YouTuber also showed off running Windows 10 on an iPhone X. Obviously, those desktop operating systems aren’t designed for small touchscreen-based machines like smartphones and tablets. Still, these videos show how powerful modern-day mobile devices have become, especially the ones that are made by Apple.

Our Take

People expected that Apple would one day merge iOS and macOS, and the modern operating system could run on all Apple devices. However, Apple had different plans. Over the past two years, the Cupertino-based firm has been making changes to the iPad’s operating system and making it compatible with desktop-grade accessories. iPadOS 13.4 brought support for keyboards, mice, and trackpads.

Now, more professional apps could hit the App Store that would, in turn, make people work more effortlessly and truly make the iPad a multitasking machine. Starting next year, Apple reportedly plans to move Macs to its own processors based on ARM architecture.