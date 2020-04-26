2020 iPhone SE’s Battery Life Compared to iPhone 8

The 2020 iPhone SE packs plenty of punch for its size thanks to A13 Bionic chip powering it. However, despite the device coming with such a powerful chip, Apple uses the same 1,821mAh battery on the iPhone SE as it does on the iPhone 8. Does Apple claim that the iPhone SE offers the same battery life as iPhone 8, but does that claim really hold up?

YouTuber iAppleBytes has compared the battery life of the 2020 iPhone SE to the iPhone 8 in Geekbench’s battery test. The iPhone 8 scored 1887 points and lasted for 3 hours and 9 minutes in the test while the 2020 iPhone SE scored 2515 and lasted for 4 hours and 12 minutes. The iPhone 8’s battery design had worn down to around 91% of its original capacity but even then, that’s not enough to create a difference of nearly an hour between the two devices in terms of battery life.

Admittedly, this was a synthetic benchmark that does not really reveal if the iPhone SE’s battery life is better than the iPhone 8. Nonetheless, one must keep in mind that the A13 Bionic chip inside the device is more power-efficient and coupled with the increased efficiency of other components, the iPhone SE should offer slightly better battery life than the iPhone 8. The device also features fast wired charging and Qi wireless charging that makes topping up its depleted battery a breeze.

Have you got your iPhone SE yet? If so, how happy are you with its battery life?