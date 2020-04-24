2020 iPhone SE Launches in Over 40 Countries Today

The 2020 iPhone SE is now officially on sale in over 40 countries. The device was announced by Apple last week replacing the iPhone 8, though it is primarily considered to be the successor to the original iPhone SE as its naming scheme would suggest.

The 2020 iPhone SE features the same design as the iPhone 8. This means you get a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, chunky top and bottom bezels, and a home button with Touch ID integrated into it. Internally though, the iPhone SE shares many components from the iPhone 11/Pro series. It features an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, IP67 certification, and Qi wireless charging.

Apple is offering the 2020 iPhone SE in three storage tiers: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The base variant is available for $399 in the United States, with the other two storage tiers coming in at $449 and $549, respectively. The 2020 iPhone SE is available in three colors: Black, White, and (Product)RED.

