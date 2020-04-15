2020 iPhone SE Misses out on Ultra Wideband Chip but Includes Gigabit LTE, WiFi 6 Support

Apple has finally released the much anticipated 2020 iPhone SE. The 2020 iPhone SE is priced at $399 and is an entry-level device. Despite the affordable price tag 2020 iPhone SE packs in an impressive set of features. However, it also misses out on certain features like the Ultra Wideband chip found in iPhone 11 series.

The 2020 iPhone SE comes equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina display and marks the reemergence of Touch ID. Design-wise the 2020 iPhone SE looks pretty similar to the now-discontinued iPhone 8. The device is powered by A13 Bionic chip which also powers the more expensive iPhone 11 series. Other features include IP67 rating and wireless fast charging that can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Camera options on the 2020 iPhone SE include a 12MP sensor at the rear and a 7MP selfie sensor. Despite a single rear camera, the 2020 iPhone SE offers Portrait mode in the camera app. This mode also works for the front camera. Unfortunately, the 2020 iPhone SE misses out on Night Mode.

Connectivity-wise the 2020 iPhone SE seems to be well equipped. It comes with WiFi 6, Gigabit LTE, and Dual SIM. A quick glance at the 2020 iPhone SE specification sheet tells us that it misses out on Ultra-Wideband chip. The missing piece of hardware is expected to help iPhone communicate with the upcoming AirTags. Furthermore, the Ultra-Wideband Chip is also said to improvise AirDrop experience.

Now the good news is that 2020 iPhone SE supports “Express Cards with power reserve.” This means your iPhone can authenticate even when it is completely discharged. The Express Cards feature is likely to help with Apple’s upcoming CarKey feature. Furthermore, you will also be able to pay for rides with Apple Pay using Express Transit.