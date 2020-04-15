2020 iPhone SE Orders from Apple’s Online Store Eligible for Doorstep Contact-less Delivery, Trade-In

The announcement of the second-generation iPhone SE was expected to happen late last month, but it was most probably delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the new low-cost iPhone was unveiled, and the company is taking extra measures and offering a way to deliver the device to your doorstep in the safest way possible.

If you live in the US and order the 2020 iPhone SE from Apple’s website, you are eligible for free doorstep contact-less delivery. Since store pickups aren’t available due to the lockdown across the country, the company is also allowing contact-less trade-ins if you buy the new iPhone from its website.

Contact-less doorstep delivery and trade-ins make sure that you stay safe and out of the harm’s way, which is of utmost importance during these tough times. That’s not the only thing Apple is doing to help people around the world. To fight the deadly virus, Apple has donated over 20 million masks to doctors and health professionals. It is also shipping face shields to those who are needy.

Apple has already released a COVID-19 screening tool and website based on CDC guidelines. It is also rejecting COVID-19 apps that are not developed by recognized entities from the App Store. The iPhone maker has also joined hands with rival firm Google in creating standard APIs that can help immensely in COVID-19 tracking. The APIs will be built into all iPhones running iOS 13 (or later).

You can read about the best apps to track the coronavirus outbreak here and have a look at the best ways to clean and disinfect your smartphones.