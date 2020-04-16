2020 iPhone SE Packs 3GB RAM, Same Battery Capacity as iPhone 8

Apple does not usually tend to reveal the key specs like RAM and the battery capacity of its devices. With the 2020 iPhone SE, the company has followed the same trend. However, a China Telecom listing has detailed that the device comes with 3GB RAM and a 1821mAh battery.

The 3GB RAM on the 2020 iPhone SE is a a gigabyte more than what Apple offered on the original iPhone SE. This should translate into the 2020 iPhone SE being better at multitasking than the original SE. This is also the same amount of RAM that Apple offered on the iPhone 8.

As for the 1821mAh battery capacity, this is also the same as the iPhone 8 and a decent upgrade over the 1642mAh battery found inside the original iPhone SE. No wonder then that Apple lists on its website that the second-generation iPhone SE offers the same battery life as the iPhone 8.

Given that the 2020 iPhone SE comes with a slightly bigger 0.7-inch display, the device should offer about the same battery life as the original SE. This means you are not going to get the same all-day heavy usage battery life which the iPhone 11 Pro series offers, but if you are a moderate user, you should still be able to get through a day of use.

In many ways, the 2020 iPhone SE is just a rebranded iPhone 8 with updated internals. Thus, it is not surprising to see the device sharing many of the key internals as the latter.

The 2020 iPhone SE will go up for pre-order on April 17 at 5 AM PDT and hit the retail stores on April 24 in over 40 countries. The device is priced at $399 for the base variant.