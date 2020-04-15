2020 iPhone SE Pre-Order and Release Date

Apple today launched the 2020 iPhone SE. The device comes after months of leaks and rumors and a possibly delayed announcement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are looking to know about the pre-order and release date of the 2020 iPhone SE, we have all the details for you.

2020 iPhone SE Specs

Before jumping over to the pre-order and release date of the 2020 iPhone SE, have a look at its key specs below:

4.7-inch Retina HD display

IP67 Water resistance

A13 Bionic chip

Touch ID v2

Qi wireless charging

Fast wired charging

12MP rear camera

4K videos at 60fps

7MP FaceTime HD camera

64GB/128GB/256GB storage options

Three Colors – Black, White, Product(RED)

Gigabit LTE

Dual-SIM connectivity

Wi-Fi 6

2020 iPhone SE Pre-Order

The new iPhone SE will go on pre-order from April 17th starting from 5 AM PDT in all major markets of the world on Apple’s online store. The launch markets include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, EU, UAE, China, Hong Kong, and other major countries.

2020 iPhone SE Release Date

A week after going up for pre-order i.e. on April 24, the 2020 iPhone SE will hit the retail stores in the US and 40 other countries and regions. All pre-orders will also be delivered to customers on that very day. Given the current situation worldwide, Apple is offering free no-contact home delivery for the device. Additionally, customers will also have the option to trade-in their existing iPhone towards credit for the iPhone SE purchase.

Are you looking forward to pre-ordering the 2020 iPhone SE? What feature of the device are you most excited about? Drop a comment and let us know!