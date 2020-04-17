2020 iPhone SE Preorder Time in Your Time Zone

In a few hours from now, Apple will start accepting pre-orders for the 2020 iPhone SE. Apart from the US, the device is going up for pre-orders in quite a few other parts of the world as well. If you are wondering as to when the 2020 iPhone SE would go up for pre-order in your timezone, check out this article.

In the United States, the 2020 iPhone SE goes up for pre-order on April 17 at 5 AM PDT. Apple has usually started accepting pre-orders for new iPhones at midnight but changed that habit with the launch of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series last year. Other countries where the 2020 iPhone SE will go on pre-order include Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Jersey, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Latvia, Luxembourg, Maldives, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE, and more.

Depending on where you live, you can find the pre-order timing for the 2020 iPhone SE in your timezone below.

It is important that you get your iPhone SE pre-order in early if you want to get your hands on it as soon as possible. Apple is offering free no-contact delivery and trade-in for the 2020 iPhone SE for additional safety of its customers given the current pandemic situation worldwide.

The 2020 iPhone SE starts from $399, with the 128GB and 256GB priced at $449 and $549, respectively. In case you are not able to make up your mind on which storage variant you should pick up, read this guide. It is available in three colors: White, Black, and (PRODUCT)Red. If you are confused as to which color iPhone SE you should buy, make sure to read our guide.

