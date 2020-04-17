2020 iPhone SE Preorders Are Now Live

Apple and various retailers and carriers have started accepting pre-orders for the 2020 iPhone SE.

The 2020 iPhone SE replaces the iPhone 8 in Apple’s iPhone lineup and it is the spiritual successor to the original iPhone SE. The device features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, 3GB RAM, A13 Bionic chip, a single 12MP rear camera, 7MP FaceTime HD camera, and Qi wireless charging. The iPhone SE starts from $399 for the 64GB variant, with the 128GB and 256GB versions coming in at $449 and $549, respectively.

If you are confused about the iPhone SE preorders time in your region, you can find the correct time here.

Apple will start delivering iPhone SE preorders to customers on April 24, the same day the device hits the retail stores in over 40 countries across the world. Apple is offering free no-contact delivery and trade-in for the 2020 iPhone SE for additional safety of its customers given the current pandemic situation worldwide.

You can find some of the best iPhone SE pre-order deals here. Remember that if you use Apple Card to preorder the iPhone SE, you will get 3% Daily cashback on it.

Additionally, if you are unable to decide on which storage variant or color of the iPhone SE you should buy, read our guides to solve your dilemma.

Preorder 2020 iPhone SE:

