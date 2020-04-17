New 2020 iPhone SE Video Ad Helps Us Relive the Joy of Peeling off Protective Film

Apple is known for creative and quirky advertisement. The company has come up with a new ad for 2020 iPhone SE which was launched earlier this week. The ad is short and shows a man peeling off the protective film of a new iPhone SE.

Most of us love peeling protective films off our new smartphones or any other gadgets. Apple has banked on the idea and the new advert shows off a man peeling off the protective film in slow motion. The video is accompanied by background score and mentions 2020 iPhone SE features as the protective layer is peeled off.

As far as specifications are concerned, the 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina LCD display with 326ppi at the front. It has chunky top and bottom bezels unlike the iPhone X and iPhone 11 series. The display lacks a notch since the device comes with a Touch ID scanner for biometric authentication. Internally, the iPhone SE 2 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip. This is the same chip that is found inside the iPhone 11 series.

The 2020 iPhone SE features a single 12MP shooter at the rear. This is the same primary camera that Apple also uses on the iPhone XR. This means you are looking at a sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and large 1.4um pixels. Despite a single rear camera, the 2020 iPhone SE offers Portrait mode in the camera app. This mode also works for the front camera.

