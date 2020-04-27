2020 iPhone SE vs iPhone 6s vs iPhone 7 Speed Test

The iPhone SE 2020 was unveiled earlier this month, and the smartphone is now available for sale. The phone looks a lot like the iPhone 8, and it meant to be a replacement for those who are still using Apple’s older smartphones like the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 7. Does the new iPhone offer enough speed improvements over the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 7? This video tries to show the difference.

The iPhone SE 2020 uses Apple’s newest processor, the 7nm A13 Bionic, and it is paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of NVMe storage. The smartphone should offer enough speed improvements over the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 7 that use the 14nm A9 and the 10nm A10 Fusion chipsets, respectively, and have just 2GB of RAM.

In a new video, which compares the performance and speed of the iPhone SE 2020 with that of the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 7, we can clearly see that Apple’s new low-cost smartphone is faster in almost every task. However, the new iPhone SE phone boots four seconds slower compared to the iPhone 6s. All the iPhones used in the video are running iOS 13.4.1, which was released a few days ago.

All the apps launch faster and webpages load faster on the iPhone SE 2020. Games and apps with multimedia feed show the biggest difference. In particular, video exports using the iMovie app showed the biggest difference. The iPhone SE 2020 exported a 1-minute video in 39 seconds, while the iPhone 6s took a whopping 81 seconds to do the same.

There’s also a huge difference between Geekbench scores of the iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 6s. The iPhone 6s scored 555 points and 1,043 points in single-core and multi-core CPU tests, while the iPhone SE 2020 scored 1,308 and 3,212 points, respectively. The same goes for AnTuTu, the new iPhone SE scored twice as many points as compared to the iPhone 6s.

Compared to the iPhone 7, the iPhone SE 2020 booted slower as well. However, there’s not as much difference between these two phones when it comes to launching apps or loading websites. There was almost no difference between the iPhone 7 and the iPhone SE 2020 in the video export test. However, there was still a lot of difference in the Geekbench test, and the iPhone SE 2020 scored twice as much as the iPhone 7.

However, for all intents and purposes, most users won’t notice a difference between the iPhone 7 and the iPhone SE 2020 when it comes to performance. The biggest performance improvement between these two phones could come down to how many apps the devices could hold in the memory as the 2020 iPhone SE has 1GB of extra RAM, which is enough to hold at least 2-3 apps more.

Our Take

After looking at the speed test comparison video of the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and the iPhone SE 2020, we think that you will end up noticing quite a bit improvement in speed, performance, and camera quality if you’re upgrading to the second-generation iPhone SE from the iPhone 6s. However, if you’re upgrading from the iPhone 7, you will most probably only admire the improved camera quality.