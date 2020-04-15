2020 iPhone SE vs iPhone SE Comparison: What’s the Difference

Apple has finally announced the long-awaited 2020 iPhone SE. This device is in many ways the successor of the original iPhone SE launched back in 2016. If you own the original iPhone SE and are wondering how the 2020 iPhone SE is better, read our comparison post below.

In many ways, the 2020 iPhone SE is an iPhone 8 with upgraded internals. It is a massive leap in every aspect over the original iPhone SE and if you are looking to upgrade to it, you are not going to be disappointed.

2020 iPhone SE vs iPhone SE Comparison

Basis of Comparison 2020 iPhone SE iPhone SE Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 148gms 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm, 113gms IP Certification IP67 N/A Display 4.7-inch Retina HD 4-inch Retina Display 1334 x 750 resolution, 326 ppi 1136 x 640 resolution, 326 ppi Chipset A13 Bionic A9 2.4x faster CPU than A9 – 4x faster GPU than A9 – RAM and Storage 3GB RAM 2GB RAM 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 32GB, 128GB Camera 12MP, f/1.8 aperture, OIS 12MP f/2.2 Portrait Lighting, 4K 60fps video recording, QuickTake, Stereo recording 4K 30fps video recording True Tone Flash with Slow Sync True Tone Flash Front Camera 7MP f/2.2 1.2MP f/2.4 Battery Same as iPhone 8 Same as iPhone 7 Charging Supports wired fast charging 10W wired charging 7.5W Qi wireless charging – 5W Charger Bundled 5W Charger Bundled Biometric Authentication Touch ID v2 Touch ID Connectivity Express Cards with power reserve – 2×2 MIMO – Gigabit LTE LTE Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi ac Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 4.2 NFC with Reader mode NFC GPS GPS Dual-SIM, VoLTE, eSIM Single SIM Price Starts from $399 Discontinued

2020 iPhone SE vs iPhone SE: How the New iPhone is Better

The 2020 iPhone SE is a major upgrade over the original iPhone SE in almost every way. Apart from the major performance boost thanks to the new A13 Bionic chip, the 2020 iPhone SE also comes with better cameras, offers better connectivity, longer battery life, faster charging including wireless charging, and more.

All these improvements do come at one slight disadvantage though — the 2020 iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch display vs. the 4-inch display found on the original iPhone SE. This means the 2020 iPhone SE is not as compact as the original iPhone SE. It is still compact when compared to other standards but it is still a sizeable jump in size when compared to the original iPhone SE.

If you own an original iPhone SE and are wondering whether you should upgrade to the 2020 iPhone SE or not, the answer is a resounding yes. The 2020 iPhone SE offers plenty of bang for the buck making it a great choice for many people who are on an extremely tight budget.