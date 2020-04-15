2020 iPhone SE vs iPhone SE Comparison: What’s the Difference

Apple has finally announced the long-awaited 2020 iPhone SE. This device is in many ways the successor of the original iPhone SE launched back in 2016. If you own the original iPhone SE and are wondering how the 2020 iPhone SE is better, read our comparison post below.
In many ways, the 2020 iPhone SE is an iPhone 8 with upgraded internals. It is a massive leap in every aspect over the original iPhone SE and if you are looking to upgrade to it, you are not going to be disappointed.
2020 iPhone SE vs iPhone SE Comparison
|Basis of Comparison
|2020 iPhone SE
|iPhone SE
|Dimensions
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 148gms
|123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm, 113gms
|IP Certification
|IP67
|N/A
|Display
|4.7-inch Retina HD
|4-inch Retina Display
|1334 x 750 resolution, 326 ppi
|1136 x 640 resolution, 326 ppi
|Chipset
|A13 Bionic
|A9
|2.4x faster CPU than A9
|–
|4x faster GPU than A9
|–
|RAM and Storage
|3GB RAM
|2GB RAM
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|32GB, 128GB
|Camera
|12MP, f/1.8 aperture, OIS
|12MP f/2.2
|Portrait Lighting, 4K 60fps video recording, QuickTake, Stereo recording
|4K 30fps video recording
|True Tone Flash with Slow Sync
|True Tone Flash
|Front Camera
|7MP f/2.2
|1.2MP f/2.4
|Battery
|Same as iPhone 8
|Same as iPhone 7
|Charging
|Supports wired fast charging
|10W wired charging
|7.5W Qi wireless charging
|–
|5W Charger Bundled
|5W Charger Bundled
|Biometric Authentication
|Touch ID v2
|Touch ID
|Connectivity
|Express Cards with power reserve
|–
|2×2 MIMO
|–
|Gigabit LTE
|LTE
|Wi-Fi 6
|Wi-Fi ac
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 4.2
|NFC with Reader mode
|NFC
|GPS
|GPS
|Dual-SIM, VoLTE, eSIM
|Single SIM
|Price
|Starts from $399
|Discontinued
The 2020 iPhone SE is a major upgrade over the original iPhone SE in almost every way. Apart from the major performance boost thanks to the new A13 Bionic chip, the 2020 iPhone SE also comes with better cameras, offers better connectivity, longer battery life, faster charging including wireless charging, and more.
All these improvements do come at one slight disadvantage though — the 2020 iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch display vs. the 4-inch display found on the original iPhone SE. This means the 2020 iPhone SE is not as compact as the original iPhone SE. It is still compact when compared to other standards but it is still a sizeable jump in size when compared to the original iPhone SE.
If you own an original iPhone SE and are wondering whether you should upgrade to the 2020 iPhone SE or not, the answer is a resounding yes. The 2020 iPhone SE offers plenty of bang for the buck making it a great choice for many people who are on an extremely tight budget.