5G iPhone 12 Price Allegedly Leaks; Will Start from $649

A new leak from YouTuber Jon Prosser has revealed the iPhone 12 pricing. The leak comes from the same source of the YouTuber which had previously leaked the 2020 iPhone SE pricing so the information should be pretty accurate.

As per the leak, the cheapest 5G iPhone 12 variant from Apple featuring a 5.4-inch OLED display and a dual-camera setup will start from $649. If true, this would mean that the cheapest 5G phone in Apple’s lineup for 2020 would be cheaper than the $699 iPhone 11 from last year. Next in line is the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with a price tag of $749. Like the 5.4-inch iPhone, this device too would sport 5G connectivity and a dual-camera setup at the rear. The only difference is that it would come with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display.

There will be two ‘pro’ iPhone 12 models as well. The pro models will differentiate themselves from the non-Pro models with a triple-camera setup and a LiDAR scanner at the rear. There can be other differences as well, though they are not yet clear. The cheapest iPhone 12 Pro model will carry a price tag of $999, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be priced at $1,099. These prices are in line with Apple’s existing prices for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Below is an overview of the four iPhone models and their prices:

5.4-inch iPhone 12 with OLED display, 5G, dual-camera setup – $649

6.1-inch iPhone 12 with OLED display, 5G, dual-camera setup – $749

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro with triple-camera setup, LiDAR scanner – $999

6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max with triple-camera setup, LiDAR scanner – $1,099

Rumors point to Apple only supporting sub-6Hz 5G connectivity on its non-Pro iPhone 12 model, with mmWave 5G connectivity being exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro lineup. There are also rumors of Apple using 120Hz ProMotion display on its iPhone lineup this year which again would be exclusive to the Pro models. If previous leaks are anything to go by, all four iPhone models will feature a smaller notch. These compromises make sense as Apple could have to cut down on some features to keep the prices of the non-Pro iPhone 12 models in check. Given the rumors of Apple delaying iPhone 12 production, it is possible that we could see the non-Pro models launch first followed by the iPhone 12 Pro lineup launching a few weeks later.

Our Take

The iPhone 11 was a massive success for Apple thanks to its lower price tag and excellent camera performance. If Apple indeed ends up pricing the base 5G iPhone 12 at $649, it is going to have another winner on its hand. Given the current economic condition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are going to be apprehensive about spending $1,000 on a smartphone. So, a $649 iPhone from Apple in such a situation would make a lot of sense.