Analyst Claims Apple Could Delay Launch of iPad Pro with Mini-LED Display Until Early 2021

In a new investor note, analyst Jeff Pu from research firm GF Securities claims that Apple has delayed the launch of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display until early 2021.

There have been rumors of Apple launching a high-end iPad Pro this year with Mini-LED display before the end of this year. In fact, Apple is reportedly working on multiple products with Mini-LED displays and could launch them in the second half of 2020. However, these plans were set before the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus outbreak has jeopardized most of Apple’s development timeframe as employees of the company have been forced to work from home for safety reasons.

Apple refreshed its iPad Pro lineup earlier last month, nearly 18 months after it had released the 2018 iPad Pro. The updates in the 2020 iPad Pro lineup are minor, with the highlight being the new LiDAR scanner and the addition of a new 10MP ultra-wide angle camera at the rear. They ship with the A12Z Bionic chip which offers the same level of CPU performance as the A12X Bionic found inside the 2018 iPad Pro and just a slight uptick in GPU performance.

A report from a couple of months ago claimed that Apple would be launching new iPad Pros in the second half of 2020 with 5G, faster A14X chipset, and Mini-LED displays. At this point, it is entirely possible that Apple has put its plans of launching a new iPad Pro with Mini-LED display later this year on the backburner as it diverts its focus on the iPhone 12, iOS 14, and other major products.

The analyst also claimed that Apple is looking to launch three new iPhone 12 models in September. This would include one with a 5.4-inch display and two models with 6.1-inch displays. The Cupertino company would then also launch a high-end model with a 6.7-inch display in October.