This App Crossed 2 Billion Downloads Milestone After ‘Best Quarter For Any App Ever’

As per Sensor Tower, short videos app TikTok has crossed 2 billion downloads collectively across iOS and Android. The app hit the milestone just five months after crossing the 1.5 billion downloads mark.

TikTok has seen a surge in its usage and download due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It also had a record-breaking Q1 2020 where it was downloaded more 315 million times, which is the “most downloads for any app ever in a quarter.” TikTok is most popular in India where it has been downloaded over 611 million times. China comes in at number 2 with around 196.6 million installs to date, while the United States comes in third at 165 million installs.

While TikTok was on the ascent before 2020, the app has hit new levels of popularity so far this year. Its record-breaking Q1 came during a global pandemic, leading in part to an increase in downloads, engagement, and revenue. The continuous rise of TikTok gives it an ever-bigger foundation to not only enjoy success for the short-term, but build for the long-term to keep competitors—both existing and emerging—at bay.

TikTok remains most popular among Android users who have downloaded the app over 1.5 billion times or accumulating for 75.5% of its total download. In comparison, iPhone users account for 495.2 million downloads of the app. Despite the massive difference in downloads, the App Store accounts for most of the TikTok revenue with earnings of around $435.3 million, while Google Play has generated a paltry revenue of $21.4 million so far.

Do you use TikTok? If so, what makes you like the platform over Instagram and its other competitors? Drop a comment and let us know!