Apple AR Glasses Could Be Lighter, Sleeker than the Competition While Offering Sharper Visuals

Tech giants Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft, are investing in AR and VR technologies as it is being seen as the next big platform for the future. The iPhone maker has been working on various technologies to make AR glasses better and easier to use.

Apple has already filed various patents on how it is trying to make AR glasses lighter, sleeker, while also offering great integration with other Apple devices. Now, the company has filed a new patent that could help future AR wearable devices even lighter while also offering sharper visuals compared to the competition.

Apple is has found a way to use a small holographic optical element that can project images on fully-reflective or semi-reflective surfaces such as glass. The projector could be placed inside the rim of the glasses, and it projects visuals into the user’s eyes while reflecting on the lenses.

The patent explains that other head-mounted displays (HMDs) have been using near-eye optics in the past to create virtual images. However, such designs create reduced image quality and increased size and weight. To go past these issues, the company wants to use reflective surfaces called skew mirrors. Skew mirrors can reflect light, but only specific colors and frequencies.

The skew mirror, when used inside a head-mounted display, can be used to router colors from different projectors and direct them into a user’s eyes. Smaller systems create dispersion related problems, though, and Apple’s solution to defeat dispersion is to use more than one holographic projectors.

Projections could be recorded using a grating medium, an input coupler prism, and the lenses could have reflective axis angles that vary by less than 1.0 degree. It is being reported that Apple could launch its first AR headset sometime in 2022 and AR glasses in 2023.

Our Take

While lighter HMD systems for AR glasses usually have dispersion related issues, Apple seems to have solved it using multiple projectors, skew mirrors, grating medium, a coupler prism, and lenses. The solution is quite complicated, but in the end, it’s worth it as it makes using AR glasses more comfortable to wear for a long time while also offering sharper visuals.