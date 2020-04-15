Apple Could Launch 2020 iPhone SE Later Today with $399 Price Tag

YouTuber Jon Prosser believes that Apple will launch the iPhone SE 2 today. Previous rumors have also claimed that Apple would launch the 2020 iPhone SE today.

As per the YouTuber, the device will carry a starting price tag of $399. He expects Apple to announce the product at 11:00 AM PST. Multiple Chinese retailers have also put up posters confirming the impending launch of the iPhone SE 2 later today.

$399 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 15, 2020

The 2020 iPhone SE will feature a 4.7-inch Retina display making it bigger than the original iPhone SE that it is replacing which had a 4-inch display. The device will reportedly be powered by an A13 Bionic chip, pack 4GB RAM, and have a base storage of 64GB. The A13 Bionic chip is the same that Apple uses inside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series as well. Other specs of the 2020 iPhone SE include Touch ID, a single 12MP shooter at the rear, Lightning connector, and no headphone jack.

The starting price tag of $399 would make the 2020 iPhone SE an attractive proposition for many people who are still using an old iPhone like the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7.

Are you looking forward to the launch of the 2020 iPhone SE?